Reigns: Game Of Thrones Free Download (West & The Wall Update) Full Version









Reigns: Game Of Thrones Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Reigns: Game Of Thrones was launched on Oct 18, 2018

About The Game

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the inheritor to the award-winning HBO® TV collection Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.









How to Download & Install Reigns: Game Of Thrones

Click the Download button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Reigns: Game Of Thrones is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Reigns Game of Thrones The West and The Wall.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Reigns: Game Of Thrones folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Reigns: Game Of Thrones Free Download

Reigns: Game Of Thrones (West & The Wall Update)

Size: 631.97 MB

System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10

Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 Processor: Intel Pentium D 830 (2 * 3000) or equal

Intel Pentium D 830 (2 * 3000) or equal Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GT 610 (1024 MB) or equal

Geforce GT 610 (1024 MB) or equal Storage: 500 MB free house required

Download Now









