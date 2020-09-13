Remilore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore Free Download Full Version









Remilore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore was launched on Sep 4, 2019

RemiLore: Lost Girl within the Lands of Lore is a “rogue-lite” anime-style journey set in a colourful fantasy world the place gamers hack-and-slash their manner by a military of mechanical monsters utilizing an enormous number of distinctive melee weapons and devastating magic assaults! Remi, an unusual highschool pupil, has woke up Lore, a speaking guide who’s a self-proclaimed “master” of magic. Together, they’re drawn into the magical world of Ragnoah, which has been overtaken by nefarious mecha-monsters. Remi and Lore should enterprise collectively and discover their manner dwelling, however can Remi actually belief the mischievous magic guide Lore? Who is the mysterious android woman “Choux” and why does she need to seize Lore? Will Remi ever discover her manner out of the magical world and return dwelling? Features single-player story mode with full Japanese voice appearing, two-player co-op mode (requires no less than one controller), upgradable spells and bonus traits, and procedurally-generated ranges in 4 fantastically rendered worlds, every primarily based on one of many 4 seasons. Defeating mecha-monsters has its rewards, too – gamers can uncover a great deal of unlockables, together with alternate costumes, 200+ collectible weapons, New Game+ modes, and extra!









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or above

Windows 7 or above Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual core

2.4 GHz Dual core Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 3.2 compliant video card

OpenGL 3.2 compliant video card Storage: 550 MB accessible area

