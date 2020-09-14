Geometry Dash Free Download Full Version









Geometry Dash Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Geometry Dash was launched on Dec 22, 2014

Jump and fly your method via hazard on this rhythm-based motion platformer! Prepare for a close to unattainable problem on the planet of Geometry Dash. Push your abilities to the restrict as you soar, fly and flip your method via harmful passages and spiky obstacles.

How to Download & Install Geometry Dash

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Geometry Dash is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Geometry.Dash.Update.19.07.2018.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Geometry Dash folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP

Windows XP Processor: 2.0+ GHz

2.0+ GHz Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 assist

OpenGL 2.0 assist Storage: 100 MB out there area

