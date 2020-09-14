Monday, September 14, 2020
    Geometry Dash Free Download Full Version




    Geometry Dash Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Geometry Dash was launched on Dec 22, 2014

    About The Game

    Jump and fly your method via hazard on this rhythm-based motion platformer! Prepare for a close to unattainable problem on the planet of Geometry Dash. Push your abilities to the restrict as you soar, fly and flip your method via harmful passages and spiky obstacles.

    How to Download & Install Geometry Dash

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Geometry Dash is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Geometry.Dash.Update.19.07.2018.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Geometry Dash folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Geometry Dash Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Geometry Dash Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: 2.0+ GHz
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 assist
    • Storage: 100 MB out there area

    Download Now




