GNOG Free Download (v1.0.6) Full Version

GNOG is a playful puzzle sport about exploring monstrous digital toys. Press, pull, slide, seize, click on, and rotate each GNOG head to uncover its secrets and techniques! GNOG is a 3D puzzle sport set in a tactile world of toys and secrets and techniques. Point, click on, seize, poke, spin, pull, and play with uniquely charming monster heads as you discover the hidden worlds inside them. Filled with eye-catching designs, playful interactions, and a wealthy, reactive soundtrack, the hand-crafted heads come to life in both normal play or in VR. Inspired by real-world toy designs, each GNOG head is a miniature world to find. Grab a bookcase and spin it to disclose a hidden pile of cash, slide levers to navigate a broken ship by way of outer area, crank a wheel to cook dinner a stew on the range – every playful interplay generates vigorous suggestions and shocking penalties. Set to a soothing and dynamic soundtrack that evolves with every degree, the surreal worlds and joyful puzzles of GNOG may have you turning heads.









Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once GNOG is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to GNOG.v1.0.6.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the GNOG folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

OS: Windows 7 or later

Windows 7 or later Processor: 2GHz 64-Bit CPU

2GHz 64-Bit CPU Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Dedicated graphics card with 1GB reminiscence

Dedicated graphics card with 1GB reminiscence DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 2 GB obtainable area

