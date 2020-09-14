Gone Home Free Download (v14.11.2019) Full Version

Gone Home Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gone Home was launched on Aug 15, 2013
About The Game
How to Download & Install Gone Home
- Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once Gone Home is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Gone.Home.v14.11.2019.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Gone Home folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Gone Home Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out Gone Home Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 or larger
- Processor: 1.8 GHz or higher
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Video card with 512MB of VRAM
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 2 GB out there area