Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game Free Download (v1.2) Full Version









Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game was launched on Jun 5, 2018

About The Game

Ever needed to know what it feels prefer to run your individual Pizza store? Do your greatest to meet pizza orders from prospects whereas making sufficient cash to maintain your store open on this enjoyable cooking recreation. Upgrade your store with new toppings and tools to compete towards your pizza rival, Alicante!GOOD PIZZA, GREAT PIZZA has been downloaded over 40 million occasions and is now accessible for Steam! This is a premium model of the sport with new recreation balancing and no in-app purchases.









How to Download & Install Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Good.Pizza.Great.Pizza.v1.2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Good Pizza, Great Pizza – Cooking Game Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor: 1.4 GHz

1.4 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD graphics

Intel HD graphics Storage: 300 MB accessible house

Download Now









