Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition Free Download (v1.2.0.32) Full Version

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition was launched on Mar 24, 2020
About The Game
How to Download & Install Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition
- Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to GTA.IV.Complete.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition Free Download
Note: Run the sport by launching “GTAIV.exe” as an alternative of “PlayGTAIV.exe”
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
- Memory: 1.5GB
- Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900
- DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card
- Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space
- Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card