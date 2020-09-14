Monday, September 14, 2020
    Ground Branch Free Download (Update 12) Full Version




    Ground Branch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ground Branch was launched on Aug 14, 2018

    About The Game

    In GROUND BRANCH, you’ll play because the elite paramilitary arm of the CIA’s Special Activities Center/Special Operations Group (SAC/SOG) and lead different particular operations forces by means of difficult deniable ops all around the globe. With deliberate, calculated and unforgiving gameplay, GROUND BRANCH goals to be the true rebirth of the tactical realism style of the late ’90s and early 2000s. Powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine 4, GB places the “tactical” again in “tactical shooter”—no compromises. GROUND BRANCH’s distinctive True First-Person System improves world immersion and consciousness of your environment, offering zero disconnect between your view and your character’s bodily presence within the setting. See your foot protruding of canopy? Better tuck it in—enemies could possibly see it (and shoot it) too, however provided that their line of sight and muzzle are verifiably unobstructed. Cameras are positioned on the character’s eyes and bullets originate from the weapon’s muzzle. In GROUND BRANCH, what you see is what you get.




    How to Download & Install Ground Branch

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Ground Branch is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ground.Branch.Update.12.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Ground Branch folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Ground Branch Free Download

    Ground Branch (Update 12)
    Size: 11.79 GB

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit
    • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 30 GB accessible area

    Download Now




