Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Free Download (v2.02 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 was launched on May 31, 2017

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to GUILTY.GEAR.Xrd.REV.2.v2.02.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (32bit/64bit)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 / Radeon HD 7770
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 12 GB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma’s Revenge! was launched on Sep 15, 2009About The GameAn irresistible drive has...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Gold Rush: The Game Free Download (v1.5.5.13528 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gold Rush: The Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gold Rush: The Game was launched on Oct 13, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Pit People Free Download (Update 7a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pit People Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pit People was launched on Mar 2, 2018About The Game Master Your Destiny on...
    Read more
    Games

    God Eater 2 Rage Burst Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    God Eater 2 Rage Burst Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. God Eater 2 Rage Burst was launched on Aug 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    PIPE By BMX Streets Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PIPE By BMX Streets Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PIPE By BMX Streets was launched on Mar 15, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    GNOG Free Download (v1.0.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    GNOG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. GNOG was launched on Jul 17, 2018About The GameGNOG is a playful puzzle sport...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020