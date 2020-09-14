Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Games

    Medieval Engineers Free Download (Build 3760975) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medieval Engineers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medieval Engineers was launched on Feb 19, 2015About The GameMedieval Engineers is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Medieval II: Total War Collection Free Download (v1.52 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medieval II: Total War Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medieval II: Total War Collection was launched on Aug 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medal Of Honor: Airborne was launched on Sep 4, 2007About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Max Payne 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Max Payne 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Max Payne 3 was launched on May 31, 2012About The GameFor Max...
    Read more

    Mass Effect 3 Free Download Full Version




    Mass Effect 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mass Effect 3 was launched on Jan 26, 2010




    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Mass Effect 3

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Mass Effect 3 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mass Effect 3.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mass Effect 3 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Mass Effect 3 Free Download

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3, Vista or Windows 7
    • CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (equal AMD CPU)
    • RAM: 1GB for XP / 2GB RAM for Vista/Win 7
    • HDD: 15 GB free disk house
    • Graphics: 256 MB graphics reminiscence
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 Compatible
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c

    Download Now




