Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame...
    Read more
    Games

    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download (v1.0.1.rc6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Monopoly Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monopoly Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monopoly Plus was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameAn actual dwelling board: •...
    Read more
    Games

    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight was launched on Mar 4,...
    Read more

    Molek-syntez Free Download Full Version




    Molek-syntez Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Molek-syntez was launched on Nov 4, 2019

    About The Game

    Program your molecular synthesizer (MOLEK-SYNTEZ) to transform peculiar industrial chemical compounds like benzene, acetone, and hydrochloric acid into quite a lot of small molecules with numerous pharmacological results. Optimize your options and share them with the world utilizing the built-in rating histograms, pal leaderboards, and animated GIF exporter. In a transfer that ought to shock nobody, MOLEK-SYNTEZ incorporates an unique Zachtronics solitaire sport. When you get caught, cheat and place your playing cards wherever you need. Just don’t do it a lot that you simply get in over your head.




    How to Download & Install Molek-syntez

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Molek-syntez is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to MOLEK.SYNTEZ.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Molek-syntez folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Molek-syntez Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Molek-syntez Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 960 x 540
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 150 MB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame...
    Read more
    Games

    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download (v1.0.1.rc6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Monopoly Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monopoly Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monopoly Plus was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameAn actual dwelling board: •...
    Read more
    Games

    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight was launched on Mar 4,...
    Read more
    Games

    Momo.exe Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Momo.exe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Momo.exe was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The GameMomo is a nickname given to...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame...
    Read more
    Games

    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download (v1.0.1.rc6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Monopoly Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monopoly Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monopoly Plus was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameAn actual dwelling board: •...
    Read more
    Games

    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight was launched on Mar 4,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Return Of The Obra Dinn Free Download (v1.1.108) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Return Of The Obra Dinn Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Return Of The Obra Dinn was launched on Oct 18,...
    Read more
    Games

    Retro City Rampage DX Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Retro City Rampage DX Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Retro City Rampage DX was launched on Nov 11, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Resident Evil Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Resident Evil Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Resident Evil Revelations was launched on May 20, 2013About The GameResident Evil®...
    Read more
    Games

    Resident Evil Revelations 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Resident Evil Revelations 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Resident Evil Revelations 2 was launched on Feb 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City was launched on May 18,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020