Monday, September 14, 2020
    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF
    Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame...
    Games

    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download (v1.0.1.rc6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom was launched on...
    Games

    Monopoly Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Monopoly Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monopoly Plus was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameAn actual dwelling board: •...
    Games

    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight was launched on Mar 4,...
    Mordhau Free Download Full Version




    Mordhau Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mordhau was launched on Apr 29, 2019

    About The Game

    MORDHAU is a medieval first & third individual multiplayer slasher. Enter a busy battlefield of as much as 64 gamers as a mercenary in a fictional, however real looking world, the place you’re going to get to expertise the brutal and satisfying melee fight that can have you ever all the time coming again for extra.

    How to Download & Install Mordhau

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Mordhau is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mordhau.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mordhau folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Mordhau Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Mordhau Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 10 64 Bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 – 4670 or AMD equal
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 680 or AMD equal
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 20 GB accessible area

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

