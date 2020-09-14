Monday, September 14, 2020
    Mount & Blade: Warband Free Download (v1.174 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Mount & Blade: Warband Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mount & Blade: Warband was launched on Mar 31, 2010

    About The Game

    In a land torn asunder by incessant warfare, it’s time to assemble your individual band of hardened warriors and enter the fray. Lead your males into battle, develop your realm, and declare the final word prize: the throne of Calradia! Mount & Blade: Warband is a stand alone enlargement pack for the sport that introduced medieval battlefields to life with its real looking mounted fight and detailed combating system.




    How to Download & Install Mount & Blade: Warband

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Mount & Blade: Warband is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mount.Blade.Warband.v1.174.ALL.DLC.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mount & Blade: Warband folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Mount & Blade: Warband Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Mount & Blade: Warband Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0 GHz or AMD 2.5 GHz
    • Memory: 512MB RAM
    • Graphics: 3D graphics card with 64MB RAM
    • Hard Drive: 100 MB out there area
    • Sound: Standard audio

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

