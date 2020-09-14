Music Racer Free Download (v29072019) Full Version









Music Racer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Music Racer was launched on Jul 20, 2018

About The Game

ATTENTION! YOU NEED YOUR OWN MUSIC FILES (MP3, Ogg, Flac, Wav) IN ORDED TO PLAY THIS GAME! Streaming from youtube is offered! Choose your favourite YouTube video and race it! Rush alongside the fantasy monitor in your automobile or fly alongside the house tunnel to the sounds of your favourite music. Choose your favourite music recordsdata out of your onerous drive reminiscent of MP3, Ogg, Flac, Wav and play! Or select a YouTube video and race it! Gather beats, catch the rhythm. Get prepared for a panoramic race alongside the distinctive tracks of this recreation. Listen to your favourite music whereas driving. Each music monitor you choose will affect the time of a spherical, size of a monitor and motion velocity. Listen to the beats of music and maneuver to be able to decide up beats flying by. Try your self on completely different tracks. The recreation could use music recordsdata in your machine. We don’t take duty for any copyright points. Game helps: MP3, Ogg, Flac, Wav!









How to Download & Install Music Racer

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Music Racer is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Music.Racer.v29072019.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Music Racer folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Music Racer Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Music Racer Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: 1.2 GHz

1.2 GHz Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: 256

256 Storage: 200 MB out there house

200 MB out there house Sound Card: Any soundcard

Download Now









