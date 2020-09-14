Monday, September 14, 2020
    Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull was...
    Read more
    Games

    Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Free Download (v1.13.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The...
    Read more

    My Sweet Waifu Free Download Full Version




    My Sweet Waifu Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Sweet Waifu was launched on Mar 7, 2018

    About The Game

    My Sweet Waifu is a Chatbot Virtual Waifu sport. Mizuki Yuuna as the primary character is able to discuss with you, you possibly can ask her something, you possibly can educate her every little thing, and make her as your digital waifu. This is a sport that mixes Chatbot, Virtual Dating, and easy visible novel parts. If you wish to get a extra deep relationship, simply attempt to make Her completely satisfied. How the best way you deal with her is will drive you to deep relationship and surprising ending.




    How to Download & Install My Sweet Waifu

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once My Sweet Waifu is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to My.Sweet.Waifu.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the My Sweet Waifu folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    My Sweet Waifu Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out My Sweet Waifu Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: WIN7 SP1/WIN8/WIN10/XP
    • Processor: 1.2 GHz
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Graphics card with DX9 (shader mannequin 2.0) capabilities. Anything made since 2004 ought to work.
    • Storage: 500 MB accessible area

    Download Now




    Games

    Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.0.7 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Edition was launched on Sep 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Pathologic Classic HD Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pathologic Classic HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pathologic Classic HD was launched on Oct 29, 2015About The GamePathologic Classic...
    Read more
    Games

    Saints Row IV Free Download (Game of the Century Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row Iv Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row Iv was launched on Aug 19, 2013About The GameThe US...
    Read more
    Games

    Saints Row 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row 2 was launched on Jan 28, 2009About The GameSaints Row...
    Read more
    Games

    Ryse: Son Of Rome Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ryse: Son Of Rome Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ryse: Son Of Rome was launched on Oct 10, 2014About The...
    Read more

