My Time At Portia Free Download (v2.0) Full Version









My Time At Portia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Time At Portia was launched on Jan 15, 2019

About The Game

Start a brand new life within the enchanting city of Portia! Restore your Pa’s uncared for workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, rising crops, elevating animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this charming post-apocalyptic land! Armed along with your Pa’s outdated handbook and workbench, you could collect, mine and craft your option to being topped the primary workshop in Portia. Help the locals rebuild the city and uncover the secrets and techniques locked deep away beneath it. Be ready although, it received’t be straightforward!









How to Download & Install My Time At Portia

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once My Time At Portia is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to My.Time.At.Portia.v2.0.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the My Time At Portia folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

My Time At Portia Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin My Time At Portia Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7+ / 8.1 / 10 64 bit

Windows 7+ / 8.1 / 10 64 bit Processor: Intel i3 Processor

Intel i3 Processor Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: ATI 7770, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

ATI 7770, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 6 GB obtainable area

Download Now









