    Pathologic 2 Free Download (Incl. Patch 2) Full Version




    Pathologic 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pathologic 2 was launched on May 23, 2019

    About The Game

    Pathologic 2 is a narrative-driven dramatic thriller about combating a lethal outbreak in a secluded rural city. The city is dying. Face the realities of a collapsing society as you make tough selections in seemingly lose-lose conditions. The plague isn’t only a illness. You can’t save everybody. The plague is devouring the city. The chief native healer is useless, and also you at the moment are to take his place. You’ll must search for sudden allies. The native youngsters are hiding one thing. Try taking part in by their guidelines. You solely have 12 days.




    How to Download & Install Pathologic 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Pathologic 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Pathogic 2.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Pathologic 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Pathologic 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Pathologic 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: i3 (8/9 Generation) ~3 Ghz / Ryzen 5
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 25 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: Integrated

