Pikuniku Free Download (Collectors Edition) Full Version









Pikuniku Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pikuniku was launched on Jan 24, 2019

About The Game

Pikuniku is an absurdly fantastic puzzle-exploration sport that takes place in an odd however playful world the place not the whole lot is as blissful because it appears. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and begin a enjoyable little revolution on this pleasant dystopian journey!

How to Download & Install Pikuniku

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Pikuniku is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Pikuniku.Collectors.Edition.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Pikuniku folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Pikuniku Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Pikuniku Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, 18.10, Mint 19 x86/x64

Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, 18.10, Mint 19 x86/x64 Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E4300 (2 * 1800) or equal

Intel Core2 Duo E4300 (2 * 1800) or equal Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce 9600 GT (512 MB)

GeForce 9600 GT (512 MB) Storage: 300 MB obtainable area

300 MB obtainable area Additional Notes: Controller Recommended

Download Now









