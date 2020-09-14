Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v3.1.4.0) Full Version









Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition was launched on Apr 11, 2017

About The Game

The authentic Planescape: Torment was launched in 1999 to widespread important acclaim. It gained RPG of the Year from a number of shops for its unconventional story, characters, and wonderful soundtrack. Since then, thousands and thousands of Planescape: Torment followers have loved exploring the unusual and harmful metropolis of Sigil and surrounding planes by means of the Nameless One’s eyes. Discover an extremely wealthy story and a singular setting not like anything in fantasy. Defeat unusual and alien creatures, interact in wealthy dialogue, and discover the darkish and harmful Planescape setting on this 50+ hour RPG traditional. This is Planescape: Torment such as you’ve by no means seen earlier than. You are the Nameless One, a hulking determine coated in scars and tattoos collected over the course of numerous lives—none of which you’ll be able to keep in mind, however are actually coming again to hang-out you. You are prodded awake by Morte, a floating cranium and keeper of secrets and techniques, to embark on an journey taking The Nameless One from the soiled streets of Sigil into the mysterious Outer Planes and even into the depths of Hell itself. Portals riddle the planar metropolis of Sigil, offering entry to wherever in existence, however solely when you have the right key. Known because the “City of Doors,” Sigil is a impartial floor the place demons, devas, and races from throughout the multiverse collect beneath the watchful shadow of the Lady of Pain, the town’s enigmatic ruler. This is a spot the place the phrase is mightier than the sword, the place thought defines actuality, and perception has the facility to reshape worlds.









How to Download & Install Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Planescape.Torment.Enhanced.Edition.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, or 10

Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, or 10 Processor: 1 GHZ

1 GHZ Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 appropriate

OpenGL 2.0 appropriate Storage: 2 GB obtainable area

Download Now









