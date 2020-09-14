Plants Vs. Zombies Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version









Plants Vs. Zombies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plants Vs. Zombies GOTY Edition was launched on May 5, 2009

About The Game

Zombies are invading your private home, and the one protection is your arsenal of vegetation! Armed with an alien nursery-worth of zombie-zapping vegetation like peashooters and cherry bombs, you’ll have to suppose quick and plant quicker to cease dozens of varieties of zombies useless of their tracks. Obstacles like a setting solar, creeping fog and a swimming pool add to the problem, and with 5 sport modes to dig into, the enjoyable by no means dies!

How to Download & Install Plants Vs. Zombies

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Plants Vs. Zombies is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Plants.Vs.Zombies.GOTY.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Plants Vs. Zombies folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Plants Vs. Zombies Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Plants Vs. Zombies Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Windows XP/Vista/7 Processor: 1.2GHz+ processor

1.2GHz+ processor Memory: 1GB of RAM

1GB of RAM Graphics: 128MB of video reminiscence, 16-bit or 32-bit colour high quality

128MB of video reminiscence, 16-bit or 32-bit colour high quality DirectX: DirectX 8 or later

DirectX 8 or later Hard Drive: 65+MB of free laborious drive house

65+MB of free laborious drive house Sound: DirectX-compatible sound

Download Now









