Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends Free Download Full Version









Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends was launched on Feb 28, 2019

About The Game

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends is a brief and candy but very difficult recreation about climbing a mountain on a pogo stick. Tilt the character, soar, use momentum and 360° powerboosts to succeed in unimaginable heights. Jump together with pals and strangers from across the globe by way of automated matchmaking for as much as 16 gamers. Customize your character with unlockable gear and compete in leaderboards or reside rankings – if you wish to! Inspired by Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy.









How to Download & Install Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Pogostuck.Rage.With.Your.Friends.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: XP Service Pack 3 or newer

XP Service Pack 3 or newer Processor: Dual-Core 2.4GHz

Dual-Core 2.4GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Shader Model 3 assist, 512MB VRAM

Shader Model 3 assist, 512MB VRAM DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 600 MB obtainable area

600 MB obtainable area Additional Notes: Monitor decision of a minimum of 1024×720.

Download Now









