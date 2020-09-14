Poly Bridge Free Download (v1.0.5) Full Version









Poly Bridge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Poly Bridge was launched on Jul 12, 2016

About The Game

Unleash your engineering creativity with an attractive and contemporary bridge-building simulator with all of the bells and whistles. Enjoy hours of physics-based puzzle fixing within the Campaign after which bounce within the Sandbox to create your personal bridge designs and puzzles. Challenge pals and the remainder of the Steam Workshop group to unravel your puzzles and obtain extra ranges submitted by different gamers. What would an superior bridge-builder sport be with out an equally superior Sandbox? Go wild and create essentially the most complicated bridge the world has ever seen, or simply an absurd creation that pushes the mechanics of the sport in a brand new path, and for those who’re feeling prefer it publish your design on-line as a puzzle degree on the Workshop for everybody to attempt to clear up!









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: 1GHz

1GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: 512Mb

512Mb DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 150 MB obtainable area

