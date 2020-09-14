Postal 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

Postal 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Postal 2 was launched on Apr 13, 2003
About The Game
Live per week within the lifetime of “The Postal Dude”; a hapless everyman simply attempting to examine off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library e-book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph, what might presumably go unsuitable? Blast, chop and piss your approach by a freakshow of American caricatures on this darkly humorous first-person journey. Meet Krotchy: the toy mascot gone dangerous, go to your Uncle Dave at his besieged non secular cult compound and battle sewer-dwelling Taliban whenever you least anticipate them! Endure the sphincter-clenching problem of cannibal rednecks, corrupt cops and berserker elephants. Accompanied by Champ, the Dude’s semi-loyal pitbull, battle your approach by open environments populated with amazingly unpredictable AI. Utilize an arsenal of weapons starting from a humble shovel to a uniquely hilarious rocket launcher. Collect a pack of assault canine! Use cats as silencers! Piss and pour gasoline on something and everybody! YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO!
How to Download & Install Postal 2
- Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once Postal 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Postal.2.Incl.DLC.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Postal 2 folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Postal 2 Free Download
Postal 2 (Incl. ALL DLC’s)
Size: 2.37 GB
System Requirements
- OS:Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8/10
- Processor:Pentium 3 1133MHz or AMD Athlon 733MHz Processor
- Memory:128 MB RAM
- Graphics:32MB GeForce 2 or Radeon Video Card
- DirectX®:8.0
- Hard Drive:1200 MB HD house
- Other Requirements:Broadband Internet connection