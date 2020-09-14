Monday, September 14, 2020
    Postal 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Postal 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Postal 2 was launched on Apr 13, 2003

    About The Game

    Live per week within the lifetime of “The Postal Dude”; a hapless everyman simply attempting to examine off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library e-book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph, what might presumably go unsuitable? Blast, chop and piss your approach by a freakshow of American caricatures on this darkly humorous first-person journey. Meet Krotchy: the toy mascot gone dangerous, go to your Uncle Dave at his besieged non secular cult compound and battle sewer-dwelling Taliban whenever you least anticipate them! Endure the sphincter-clenching problem of cannibal rednecks, corrupt cops and berserker elephants. Accompanied by Champ, the Dude’s semi-loyal pitbull, battle your approach by open environments populated with amazingly unpredictable AI. Utilize an arsenal of weapons starting from a humble shovel to a uniquely hilarious rocket launcher. Collect a pack of assault canine! Use cats as silencers! Piss and pour gasoline on something and everybody! YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO!




    How to Download & Install Postal 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Postal 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Postal.2.Incl.DLC.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Postal 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Postal 2 Free Download

    Postal 2 (Incl. ALL DLC’s)
    Size: 2.37 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8/10
    • Processor:Pentium 3 1133MHz or AMD Athlon 733MHz Processor
    • Memory:128 MB RAM
    • Graphics:32MB GeForce 2 or Radeon Video Card
    • DirectX®:8.0
    • Hard Drive:1200 MB HD house
    • Other Requirements:Broadband Internet connection

    Download Now




