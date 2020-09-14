Postal Free Download (Classic and Uncut) Full Version









Postal Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Postal was launched on Nov 14, 1997

About The Game

Take management of The Postal Dude in his notorious first outing as he battles to outlive in a world gone mad! POSTAL is a basic isometric shooter stuffed to the brim with fast-paced explosive motion. Crazed gunmen out on your blood await you round each nook, and your solely alternative is to get them earlier than they get you. Fight again with a damaging arsenal as make your means via a violence-stricken city. It’s time to go POSTAL!









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP or larger

Windows XP or larger Processor: 90mhz processor

90mhz processor Memory: 16 MB RAM

16 MB RAM DirectX®: 7.0

7.0 Hard Drive:400 MB HD house

