    Prince Of Persia Free Download Full Version




    Prince Of Persia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia was launched on Dec 10, 2008

    About The Game

    The critically acclaimed Prince of Persia® franchise returns for the primary time on next-generation platforms with an all-new epic journey.
    Built by the identical award-winning Ubisoft Montreal studio that created Assassin’s Creed™, Prince of Persia has been in growth for over three years to ship an entire new action-adventure gaming expertise to customers. With an entire new Prince, storyline, open world environments, fight model, signature illustrative graphical model and the addition of Elika, a lethal new ally, Prince of Persia brings the franchise to new heights of lethal acrobatic artistry and is about to grow to be the #1 action-adventure recreation of 2008 this vacation season.

    How to Download & Install Prince Of Persia

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Prince Of Persia is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prince of persia.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Prince Of Persia folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Prince Of Persia Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Prince Of Persia Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (solely)
    • Processor: Dual core processor 2.6 GHz Intel® Pentium® D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+ (Intel Core® 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or higher beneficial)
    • Memory: 1 GB Windows XP/2 GB Windows Vista
    • Graphics: 256 MB DirectX® 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or larger (see supported listing)*
    • DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 libraries
    • Hard Drive: 9 GB
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0–compliant sound card (5.1 sound card beneficial)
    • Input: Windows-compliant keyboard, mouse, elective controller (Xbox 360® Controller for Windows beneficial)

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

