Prince Of Persia Free Download Full Version

About The Game

The critically acclaimed Prince of Persia® franchise returns for the primary time on next-generation platforms with an all-new epic journey.

Built by the identical award-winning Ubisoft Montreal studio that created Assassin’s Creed™, Prince of Persia has been in growth for over three years to ship an entire new action-adventure gaming expertise to customers. With an entire new Prince, storyline, open world environments, fight model, signature illustrative graphical model and the addition of Elika, a lethal new ally, Prince of Persia brings the franchise to new heights of lethal acrobatic artistry and is about to grow to be the #1 action-adventure recreation of 2008 this vacation season.

System Requirements

OS: Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (solely)

Processor: Dual core processor 2.6 GHz Intel® Pentium® D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+ (Intel Core® 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or higher beneficial)

Memory: 1 GB Windows XP/2 GB Windows Vista

Graphics: 256 MB DirectX® 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or larger (see supported listing)*

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 libraries

Hard Drive: 9 GB

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0–compliant sound card (5.1 sound card beneficial)

Input: Windows-compliant keyboard, mouse, elective controller (Xbox 360® Controller for Windows beneficial)

