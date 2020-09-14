Resident Evil 6 Free Download Full Version









Resident Evil 6 / Biohazard 6 was launched on Mar 22, 2013

Blending motion and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 guarantees to be the dramatic horror expertise of 2013. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Ada Wong are joined by new characters, together with Jake Muller, to face a brand new horror, the extremely virulent C-virus, because the narrative strikes between North America, the war-torn Eastern European state of Edonia and the Chinese metropolis of Lanshiang. With 4 distinct, but interwoven story threads, every with their very own pair of protagonists for both solo or co-op play, each offline and on-line, not solely will Resident Evil 6 ship each completely different views and gameplay kinds however, with the introduction of the revolutionary Crossover mechanic gamers will be capable of group up and share the horror. At key moments in the course of the sport, as much as 4 gamers can be a part of collectively on-line to deal with a selected scenario, with some phases seeing the same old partnerships swapped to additional improve the depth of gameplay.Key Features









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista®/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Windows Vista®/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8 Processor: : Intel® CoreTM2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or higher, AMD AthlonTM X2 2.8 Ghz or higher

: Intel® CoreTM2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or higher, AMD AthlonTM X2 2.8 Ghz or higher Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or higher

NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or higher DirectX®: 9.0c

9.0c Hard Drive: 16 GB HD area

16 GB HD area Sound: Standard audio machine

Standard audio machine Other Requirements:Broadband Internet connection

