Resident Evil Revelations 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

The starting of the Resident Evil Revelations 2 story sees fan favourite Claire Redfield make a dramatic return. Survivor of the Raccoon City incident depicted in earlier Resident Evil video games, Claire now works for the anti-bioterrorism group Terra Save. Moira Burton, is attending her welcome social gathering for Terra Save when unknown armed forces storm the workplace. Claire and Moira are knocked unconscious and awaken later to search out themselves in a darkish and deserted detention facility. Working collectively, they need to discover out who took them and to what sinister finish. Will Claire and Moira make it out alive and uncover what’s led to them being taken to this distant island? A narrative of twists and turns can have gamers guessing the following step at each flip. Headed for the distant jail island searching for his lacking daughter, Barry Burton meets model new character Natalia Korda, a bit woman who has an odd energy that enables her to sense enemies and hidden objects. Using this talent alongside Barry’s confirmed fight skills, gamers might want to alternate between the 2 to outlive the mysterious island and discover Moira. With terrifying enemies ready round each darkish nook, Barry might want to use his ammo and weapon provide correctly, in basic survival horror type.









System Requirements

OS: Windows® 7

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo E6700, AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 GTS, AMD Radeon HD 3850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 23 GB out there house

Sound Card: DirectSound Support (DirectX® 9.0c)

Additional Notes: Input: Mouse / Keyboard (Recommended: Xbox 360® Controller for Windows®)

