Resident Evil Revelations Free Download Full Version









Resident Evil Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Resident Evil Revelations was launched on May 20, 2013

About The Game

Resident Evil® Revelations returns redefined for PC full with top quality HD visuals, enhanced lighting results and an immersive sound expertise. This newest model of Resident Evil Revelations may even ship further content material together with a terrifying new enemy, additional problem mode, integration with ResidentEvil.web and enhancements to Raid Mode. Raid Mode, which was first launched to the sequence within the unique model of Resident Evil Revelations, sees players play on-line in co-op mode or alone in single participant taking up the hordes of enemies throughout a wide range of missions while leveling up characters and incomes weapon upgrades. New weapons, ability units, and playable characters together with Hunk, take the Raid Mode expertise to new depths.









How to Download & Install Resident Evil Revelations

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Resident Evil Revelations is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Resident.Evil.Revelations.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Resident Evil Revelations folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Resident Evil Revelations Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Resident Evil Revelations Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows® XP

Windows® XP Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4Ghz or higher, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or higher

Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4Ghz or higher, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or higher Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or higher, ATI Radeon™ HD3850 or higher

NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or higher, ATI Radeon™ HD3850 or higher DirectX®: 9.0c

9.0c Hard Drive: 8 GB HD area

8 GB HD area Sound:DirectSound supported with DirectX9.0c or higher

Download Now









