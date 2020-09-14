Monday, September 14, 2020
    Reventure Free Download (v1.0) Full Version




    Reventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Reventure was launched on Jun 4, 2019

    About The Game

    An journey with 100 totally different endings. You are a wannabe hero who is meant to do hero-ish issues however typically flips off and does loopy stuff as an alternative.

    How to Download & Install Reventure

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Reventure is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Reventure.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Reventure folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Reventure Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Reventure Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 SP1+
    • Processor: SSE2 appropriate instruction set
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: DX10 (shader mannequin 4.0) appropriate
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 200 MB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

