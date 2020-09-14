Monday, September 14, 2020
    Richie’s Plank Experience Free Download Full Version




    Richie’s Plank Experience Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Richie’s Plank Experience was launched on Dec 17, 2017

    About The Game

    You’re on a plank, 80 tales excessive. Knees shaky, palms sweaty. You have a selection. Do you stroll or do you freeze? Richie’s Plank is the one expertise that permits you to clone real-world objects into the digital world for added immersion. 4 Bonus modes embody super-hero flying, nightmares, sky writing and a Santa simulator. Richie’s Plank Experience was made to show digital actuality to our family and friends. It’s a brief expertise that each one our guests have reacted too – exhilaration, worry and laughter – it’s at all times shocking to see how every particular person reacts. Use a bodily plank for added immersion. Customise your plank dimensions within the settings.




    How to Download & Install Richie’s Plank Experience

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Richie’s Plank Experience is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Richies.Plank.Experience.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Richie’s Plank Experience folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Richie’s Plank Experience Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Richie’s Plank Experience Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel i5
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia 960
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 518 MB out there area
    • Sound Card: Windows Compatable

