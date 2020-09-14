Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rise Of Liberty Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rise Of Liberty Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rise Of Liberty was launched on May 30, 2019About The GameTake half...
    Read more
    Games

    RiME Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RiME Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RiME was launched on May 26, 2017About The GameA land of discovery stretches out...
    Read more
    Games

    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Riff Racer – Race Your Music! was launched on...
    Read more

    RICO Free Download (Incl. Hotfix Patch) Full Version




    RICO Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RICO was launched on Mar 14, 2019

    About The Game

    Two cops, one case and solely 24 hours to take them down… are you able to rating the bust of a lifetime? Take the function of a unfastened cannon police detective and face off towards prison gangs in an thrilling procedurally-generated motion film FPS. Join forces with a buddy, on-line or domestically, and take down these crooks in true buddy-cop model! As part of the RICO job power, your mission is obvious: get in, take down the criminals and get out once more. Sounds simple, but it surely’s not – procedurally-generated circumstances imply you’ll by no means know who or what’s ready for you. Pick your load-out, then use the factor of shock to get a tactical edge over the enemy. Unlock new weapons, mission sorts and traits, or dive into Daily Play and see how excessive you’ll be able to climb the cop rankings!




    How to Download & Install RICO

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once RICO is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to RICO.Incl.Hotfix.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the RICO folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    RICO Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin RICO Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Window 8.1
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-4590
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 (2048 MB Ram)
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 8 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rise Of Liberty Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rise Of Liberty Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rise Of Liberty was launched on May 30, 2019About The GameTake half...
    Read more
    Games

    RiME Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RiME Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RiME was launched on May 26, 2017About The GameA land of discovery stretches out...
    Read more
    Games

    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Riff Racer – Race Your Music! was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Ride 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ride 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ride 3 was launched on Nov 30, 2018About The GameFeel the adrenaline and...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rise Of Liberty Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rise Of Liberty Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rise Of Liberty was launched on May 30, 2019About The GameTake half...
    Read more
    Games

    RiME Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RiME Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RiME was launched on May 26, 2017About The GameA land of discovery stretches out...
    Read more
    Games

    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Riff Racer – Race Your Music! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Riff Racer – Race Your Music! was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Sheltered Free Download (v1.8.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sheltered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sheltered was launched on Mar 15, 2016About The GameSheltered is a post-apocalyptic catastrophe administration...
    Read more
    Games

    Shadow Warrior Classic Redux Free Download (v1.1.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shadow Warrior Classic Redux Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shadow Warrior Classic Redux was launched on May 13, 1997About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shadow Of The Tomb Raider was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    Shadow Complex Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shadow Complex Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shadow Complex Remastered was launched on May 3, 2016About The GamePowered by...
    Read more
    Games

    Seum: Speedrunners From Hell Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Seum: Speedrunners From Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Seum: Speedrunners From Hell was launched on Jul 28, 2016About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020