    Rock Of Ages Free Download Full Version




    Rock Of Ages Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rock Of Ages was launched on Sep 7, 2011

    About The Game

    A rock-solid mixture of rock-rolling motion, deep technique, and charming artwork and music from completely different ages of historical past, it is a recreation of crush or be crushed! Two castles stand opposed; one is yours, the opposite is your enemy’s. They’re a jerk and their citadel sucks, so that you’re going to attempt to smash it utilizing an unlimited boulder. Even as they construct up their defenses, you’re able to roll over them to be able to raze that unpleasant tower. But beware! There’s a large boulder headed your approach, too.




    How to Download & Install Rock Of Ages

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Rock Of Ages is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Rock.Of.Ages.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Rock Of Ages folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Rock Of Ages Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Rock Of Ages Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/7
    • Processor: Dual Core 1.6 GHz or higher
    • Memory: 1.5 GB or greater
    • Graphics: 256mb video ram or higher (GeForce 7 sequence or greater/Radeon HD3000 sequence or greater)
    • DirectX®: 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 1.2 GB
    • Sound: Windows supported Sound Card

