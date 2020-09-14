Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download (Build 2397578) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Romancing Saga 2 was launched on Dec 15, 2017About The GameSit upon...
    Read more
    Games

    Rogue Legacy Free Download (v1.2.0b) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rogue Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rogue Legacy was launched on Jun 27, 2013About The GameRogue Legacy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered was launched on Oct 4,...
    Read more
    Games

    Rock Of Ages Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rock Of Ages Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rock Of Ages was launched on Sep 7, 2011About The GameA rock-solid...
    Read more

    Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered Free Download Full Version




    Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered was launched on Oct 4, 2016

    About The Game

    The quickest strategy to be taught guitar is now higher than ever. Join over three million individuals who have discovered to play guitar with the award-winning Rocksmith® technique. Plug any actual guitar or bass with a 1/4 inch jack instantly into your PC or Mac and also you’ll be taught to play in simply 60 days. With Rocksmith you possibly can be taught every thing from single notes to chords and superior strategies, all at your personal tempo. You’ll be taught quick as a result of it adapts to your ability degree as you play, whether or not you’re a newbie or an skilled participant.  Rocksmith® 2014 Edition – Remastered features a free downloadable replace with a customizable studying curve, expanded apply instruments, stat monitoring, improved menus, and extra. If you already personal the unique sport, you possibly can obtain the remastered updates without spending a dime at launch on October 4; there’s no have to repurchase.




    How to Download & Install Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Rocksmith.2014.Update.7.Inclu.ALL.DLC.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8
    • Processor:2.66 GHz Intel Core2 Duo E6750 or 2.8 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+
    • Memory:2 GB RAM
    • Graphics:256 MB DirectX 9 / NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600 GT or ATI Radeon™ HD 2600 XT
    • Hard Drive:12 GB HD house
    • Sound:DirectX 9.0c-compliant

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download (Build 2397578) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Romancing Saga 2 was launched on Dec 15, 2017About The GameSit upon...
    Read more
    Games

    Rogue Legacy Free Download (v1.2.0b) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rogue Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rogue Legacy was launched on Jun 27, 2013About The GameRogue Legacy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Rock Of Ages Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rock Of Ages Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rock Of Ages was launched on Sep 7, 2011About The GameA rock-solid...
    Read more
    Games

    Rock Of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rock Of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rock Of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder was...
    Read more
    Games

    River City Girls Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    River City Girls Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. River City Girls was launched on Sep 5, 2019About The GameThere’s bother...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download (Build 2397578) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Romancing Saga 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Romancing Saga 2 was launched on Dec 15, 2017About The GameSit upon...
    Read more
    Games

    Rogue Legacy Free Download (v1.2.0b) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rogue Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rogue Legacy was launched on Jun 27, 2013About The GameRogue Legacy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered was launched on Oct 4,...
    Read more
    Games

    Rock Of Ages Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rock Of Ages Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rock Of Ages was launched on Sep 7, 2011About The GameA rock-solid...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    SIMULACRA Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SIMULACRA Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SIMULACRA was launched on Oct 26, 2017About The GameFrom the creators of Sara is...
    Read more
    Games

    Simmiland Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Simmiland Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Simmiland was launched on Aug 15, 2018About The GameSimmiland is a god sport. Watch...
    Read more
    Games

    Simcity 4 Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Simcity 4 Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Simcity 4 Deluxe Edition was launched on Sep 22, 2003About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Signal Simulator Free Download (v1.7.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Signal Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Signal Simulator was launched on Apr 29, 2018About The GameGame impressed by SETI....
    Read more
    Games

    Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download (v1.0.0.38) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sid Meiers Civilization VI was launched on Oct 20, 2016About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020