Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free Download Full Version

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you’re the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of loss of life. Bound to guard a younger lord who’s the descendant of an historic bloodline, you develop into the goal of many vicious enemies, together with the harmful Ashina clan. When the younger lord is captured, nothing will cease you on a dangerous quest to regain your honor, not even loss of life itself. Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal interval of fixed life and loss of life battle, as you come nose to nose with bigger than life foes in a darkish and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of lethal prosthetic instruments and highly effective ninja talents whilst you mix stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral face to face fight in a bloody confrontation.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

Version 11 Storage: 25 GB out there house

