Serious Sam 3: BFE Free Download Full Version

Serious Sam 3: BFE is a first-person motion shooter, a wonderful throwback to the golden age of first-person shooters the place males had been males, cowl was for amateurs and pulling the set off made issues go growth. Serving as a prequel to the unique indie and Game of the Year sensation, Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam 3 takes place through the Earth’s last battle in opposition to Mental’s invading legions of beasts and mercenaries. Hold down the set off and lay waste to a endless onslaught of attackers or face being overrun by Mental’s savage beasts. No cowl techniques, no tenting – it’s simply you in opposition to them. All of them! A brand new battalion of unforgettable minions together with the rumbling Scrapjack and towering Khnum be part of the legendary Headless Kamikaze, Gnaar and Sirian Werebull to create the fiercest opposition you’ve ever had the pleasure of mowing down! Battle throughout the expansive battlefields of near-future Egypt bursting on the seams with complete chaos. The shattered cities of tomorrow lined with the crumbling temples of an historic world develop into your destructible playground! Unleash Serious Sam’s arsenal of weapons together with a scoped assault rifle, the double-barreled shotgun, the explosive computerized shotgun, the punishing minigun, and the almighty barrage of flaming cannonballs! Carry all of Sam’s weapons directly and swap between every gun on the fly for optimum firepower! When the going get’s powerful, the powerful take issues into their very own arms! Rip out the attention of a closing Gnaar, twist off the face of the hideous Scrapjack or snap the neck of an Arachnoid Hatchling for an immediate kill! 5 problem ranges, quick-save, auto-save, a number of save slots, third individual view, co-op gameplay tweaking choices, sport controller help, localized with subtitles, parental blood & gore management together with hippie mode, numerous colour schemes, tons of superior graphics choices to tweak, cheats, console, Steam buying and selling playing cards, achievements, leaderboards and cloud and far, rather more!









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit (with service pack 2 or 3)

Processor: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 2.0 GHz

Memory: 1GB

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 7800/7900/8600 sequence, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600 or 1800/X1900 sequence

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 4GB free arduous drive house

Sound: DirectX9.0c Compatible Sound Card

