    Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download (v1.0.0.38) Full Version




    Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sid Meiers Civilization VI was launched on Oct 20, 2016

    About The Game

    Originally created by legendary sport designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based technique sport by which you try to construct an empire to face the check of time. Become Ruler of the World by establishing and main a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage struggle, conduct diplomacy, advance your tradition, and go head-to-head with historical past’s biggest leaders as you try to construct the best civilization the world has ever identified. Civilization VI presents new methods to have interaction along with your world: cities now bodily increase throughout the map, lively analysis in know-how and tradition unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their very own agendas based mostly on their historic traits as you race for one among 5 methods to attain victory within the sport.




    How to Download & Install Sid Meiers Civilization VI

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Sid Meiers Civilization VI is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sid Meiers Civilization VI v1.0.0.38.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sid Meiers Civilization VI folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Sid Meiers Civilization VI Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7×64 / Windows 8.1×64 / Windows 10×64
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 2.5 Ghz or AMD Phenom II 2.6 Ghz or better
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1 GB & AMD 5570 or nVidia 450
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 12 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

    Download Now




