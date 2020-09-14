Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Saints Row: The Third Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: The Third Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: The Third was launched on Nov 14, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Saurian Free Download (v1.9.2843) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saurian Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saurian was launched on Aug 2, 2017About The GameSaurian is a dinosaur survival expertise...
    Read more
    Games

    Snake Pass Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Snake Pass Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snake Pass was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameThink Like A Snake!...
    Read more
    Games

    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download (v1.0.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smartphone Tycoon was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameThis enterprise simulator permits...
    Read more

    Singularity Free Download Full Version




    Singularity Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Singularity was launched on Jun 30, 2010

    About The Game

    FIGHT THE PAST TO SAVE THE FUTURE. STOP THE SINGULARITY. Learn the reality behind an enormous cover-up of the catastrophic SINGULARITY, an occasion that fractured time and threatens the world as we all know it. Armed with highly effective, superior weaponry and the experimental Time Manipulation Device, combat enemies from the previous, the current, and abominations caught someplace in between.

    How to Download & Install Singularity

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Singularity is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Singularity.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Singularity folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Singularity Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Singularity Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP/Vista/Windows 7 (Does not assist Windows 2000)
    • Processor: Intel Dual Core 2.8 GHz or AMD Ahtlon 64 x2 Dual-Core 4800+ or higher
    • Memory: 1GB for XP, 2GB for Vista/Win7
    • Graphics: 3D {hardware} accelerator card required – 100% DirectX® 9.0c-compliant 256 MB video card and drivers*
    • DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c (Included)
    • Hard Drive: 8GB of uncompressed exhausting disk house (plus 400 MB for the Windows® swap file and 12 KB free for saved video games)
    • Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0c-compliant true 16-bit sound card and drivers
    • Other Requirements: A 100% Windows® XP/Vista/Windows 7-compatible pc system
    • Keyboard/Mouse:100% Windows® XP/Vista/Windows 7-compatible mouse, keyboard and drivers

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Saints Row: The Third Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: The Third Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: The Third was launched on Nov 14, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Saurian Free Download (v1.9.2843) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saurian Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saurian was launched on Aug 2, 2017About The GameSaurian is a dinosaur survival expertise...
    Read more
    Games

    Snake Pass Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Snake Pass Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snake Pass was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameThink Like A Snake!...
    Read more
    Games

    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download (v1.0.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smartphone Tycoon was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameThis enterprise simulator permits...
    Read more
    Games

    Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition was launched on Oct 8, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Saints Row: The Third Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: The Third Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: The Third was launched on Nov 14, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Saurian Free Download (v1.9.2843) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saurian Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saurian was launched on Aug 2, 2017About The GameSaurian is a dinosaur survival expertise...
    Read more
    Games

    Snake Pass Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Snake Pass Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snake Pass was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameThink Like A Snake!...
    Read more
    Games

    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download (v1.0.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Smartphone Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smartphone Tycoon was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameThis enterprise simulator permits...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma’s Revenge! was launched on Sep 15, 2009About The GameAn irresistible drive has...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020