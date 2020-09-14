Snake Pass Free Download (v1.4) Full Version









Snake Pass Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snake Pass was launched on Mar 28, 2017

About The Game

Think Like A Snake! When the tranquillity of Haven Tor is interrupted by a mysterious interloper solely the unlikeliest of heroes can save the day! Meet Noodle the Snake and his hyperactive greatest good friend, Doodle the Hummingbird, who collectively should reunite the lacking Keystones with the magical gates that give Haven Tor its legendary energy. A novel, physics-based puzzle platform sport, Snake Pass challenges gamers to ‘think like a snake’ as they sort out precarious puzzles as solely a snake can. Slither by way of lengthy grass, coil round bamboo and climb out of hassle within the newest sport from award-winning impartial studio Sumo Digital!









How to Download & Install Snake Pass

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Snake Pass is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Snake.Pass.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Snake Pass folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Snake Pass Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Snake Pass Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i5-750 2.68Ghz / AMD II x4 945 3.0Ghz or equal

Intel Core i5-750 2.68Ghz / AMD II x4 945 3.0Ghz or equal Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 560 2GB/AMD Radeon 6870 HD 2GB or equal (Integrated graphics not supported)

NVIDIA GTX 560 2GB/AMD Radeon 6870 HD 2GB or equal (Integrated graphics not supported) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 5 GB out there area

Download Now









