Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download Full Version




    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma’s Revenge! was launched on Sep 15, 2009

    About The Game

    An irresistible drive has taken our fearless frog to an island the place the ribbeting puzzle-action of Zuma has advanced in wonderful methods… however evil spirits and tenacious tiki bosses rule the land! Survive the ire of the island by firing stone spheres to destroy the lethal stream of balls. Conquer over 60 ranges by staying sharp and avoiding hidden traps. Slide and hop for smarter photographs; hit targets for unique bonuses; detonate new power-up balls; battle six imposing tiki bosses and information your agile amphibian to victory in 4 all new recreation modes! Will you succumb to the perilous pitfalls, or are you able to tame the jungle on this PopCap ball-blasting problem?

    How to Download & Install Zuma’s Revenge!

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Zuma’s Revenge! is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Zumas.Revenge.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Zuma’s Revenge! folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista
    • Processor:700MHz (minimal, lo-res mode); 1+GHz (beneficial, hi-res mode)
    • Memory:256MB (minimal, lo-res mode); 768+MB (beneficial, hi-res mode)
    • Graphics: DirectX-compatible; 16MB (minimal, lo-res mode), 92+MB (beneficial, hi-res mode)
      16-bit or 32-bit coloration mode (256 colours might not work) –
      Note: For hi-res mode, you want a minimum of 768MB of RAM and a minimum of 92MB of video RAM, in addition to a desktop decision higher than or equal to 1000 pixels in top.
    • DirectX®: 8.1 (required, lo-res mode); 9.0c+ (required, hi-res mode)
    • Hard Drive: 250+MB
    • Sound: DirectX-compatible

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Prince Of Persia Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia was launched on Dec 10, 2008About The GameThe critically...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Project Cars 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Cars 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Cars 2 was launched on Sep 21, 2017About The GameFEATURES: • 180+...
    Read more
    Games

    Project Arrhythmia Free Download (v4.0.17) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Project Arrhythmia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Project Arrhythmia was launched on Jun 14, 2019About The Game“Project Arrhythmia” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download (v1.73) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Production Line : Car Factory Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Production Line : Car Factory Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Gold Rush: The Game Free Download (v1.5.5.13528 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gold Rush: The Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gold Rush: The Game was launched on Oct 13, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Pit People Free Download (Update 7a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pit People Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pit People was launched on Mar 2, 2018About The Game Master Your Destiny on...
    Read more
    Games

    God Eater 2 Rage Burst Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    God Eater 2 Rage Burst Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. God Eater 2 Rage Burst was launched on Aug 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    PIPE By BMX Streets Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PIPE By BMX Streets Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PIPE By BMX Streets was launched on Mar 15, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    GNOG Free Download (v1.0.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    GNOG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. GNOG was launched on Jul 17, 2018About The GameGNOG is a playful puzzle sport...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020