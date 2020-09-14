Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download Full Version









Zuma’s Revenge! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma’s Revenge! was launched on Sep 15, 2009

An irresistible drive has taken our fearless frog to an island the place the ribbeting puzzle-action of Zuma has advanced in wonderful methods… however evil spirits and tenacious tiki bosses rule the land! Survive the ire of the island by firing stone spheres to destroy the lethal stream of balls. Conquer over 60 ranges by staying sharp and avoiding hidden traps. Slide and hop for smarter photographs; hit targets for unique bonuses; detonate new power-up balls; battle six imposing tiki bosses and information your agile amphibian to victory in 4 all new recreation modes! Will you succumb to the perilous pitfalls, or are you able to tame the jungle on this PopCap ball-blasting problem?

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Zuma’s Revenge! is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Zumas.Revenge.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Zuma’s Revenge! folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

OS: Windows XP/Vista

Processor: 700MHz (minimal, lo-res mode); 1+GHz (beneficial, hi-res mode)

Memory: 256MB (minimal, lo-res mode); 768+MB (beneficial, hi-res mode)

Graphics: DirectX-compatible; 16MB (minimal, lo-res mode), 92+MB (beneficial, hi-res mode)
16-bit or 32-bit coloration mode (256 colours might not work)

16-bit or 32-bit coloration mode (256 colours might not work) –

Note: For hi-res mode, you want a minimum of 768MB of RAM and a minimum of 92MB of video RAM, in addition to a desktop decision higher than or equal to 1000 pixels in top.

DirectX®: 8.1 (required, lo-res mode); 9.0c+ (required, hi-res mode)

Hard Drive: 250+MB

Sound: DirectX-compatible

