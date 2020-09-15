Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Mass Effect Free Download Full Version




    Mass Effect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mass Effect was launched on May 28, 2008

    About The Game

    As Commander Shepard, you lead an elite squad on a heroic, action-packed journey all through the galaxy. Discover the approaching hazard from an historic menace and battle the traitorous Saren and his lethal military to avoid wasting civilization. The destiny of all life relies on your actions!

    How to Download & Install Mass Effect

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Mass Effect is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mass Effect v1.02 + 2 DLC’s .zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mass Effect folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Mass Effect Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Mass Effect Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Supported OS: Microsoft Windows® XP with SP2 or Windows Vista*
    • Processor: Intel P4 2.4 Ghz or sooner / AMD 2.0 Ghz
    • Memory: 1.0 GB RAM or extra (2.0 GB for Vista)
    • Graphics: DirectX 9.0c suitable, ATI X1300 XT or higher (ATI X1300, X1300 Pro, X1600 Pro, Radeon 2600 HD, and HD 2400 are beneath minimal system necessities); NVidia GeForce 6800 or higher (7300, 7600 GS, 8500 are beneath minimal system necessities)
    • Hard Drive: 12.0 GB or extra free onerous drive area
    • Sound: DirectX 9.0c suitable
    • DirectX®: 9.0c

    Download Now




