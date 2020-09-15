Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download Full Version









Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medal Of Honor: Airborne was launched on Sep 4, 2007

Step into the boots of Boyd Travers, Private First Class of the “All-American” 82nd Airborne Division, and revolutionize the best way the conflict is fought. From a rocky starting in Sicily to conflict successful triumphs within the coronary heart of Germany, combat the epic WWII battles that turned America’s first paratroopers into fight legends. Begin every mission from the air and behind enemy traces, then bounce instantly into the motion. On the bottom, sort out goals in any order throughout an expansive, free-roaming atmosphere, utilizing all kinds of upgradeable weapons to your strategic benefit.

OS: Windows XP or Vista (32-bit) (64-Bit variations of Windows not supported) Processor: Intel 2.8 GHz or quicker (3.0 Ghz or quicker for Vista) or AMD Athlon 2800+ for Windows XP / AMD Athlon 3800+ for Windows Vista Memory: 1 GB or extra Graphics: Video card with 128 MB or extra reminiscence, Pixel Shader 3.0 assist, and certainly one of these chipsets is required: ATI Radeon X1300 Pro or better, NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT or better. NOTE: NVIDIA 6800XT/LE, 7100GS, 7200GS/LE, 7300 GS/GT should not supported. NVIDIA SLI and ATI Crossfire modes should not supported. DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c appropriate Hard Drive: 9.0 GB or extra free area Sound: DirectX 9.0c appropriate (For Creative Sound Blaster Audigy playing cards operating below Windows Vista it is best to anticipate decrease efficiency)



