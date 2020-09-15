Medieval II: Total War Collection Free Download (v1.52 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Medieval II: Total War Collection was launched on Aug 28, 2007

Medieval II: Total War Kingdoms is the official enlargement to final yr’s award-winning Medieval II: Total War, presenting gamers with all-new territories to discover, troops to command, and enemies to beat. Kingdoms is essentially the most content-rich enlargement ever produced for a Total War sport, with 4 new complete campaigns centered on expanded maps of the British Isles, Teutonic Northern Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. In Medieval II, you had been solely given a tantalizing glimpse of South America, however in Kingdoms, huge tracts of land in each North and South America have been opened up so that you can conquer. All-new factions from the New World are additionally now totally playable, together with the Aztecs, Apaches, and Mayans.

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Medieval II: Total War Collection is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Medieval.II.Total.War.v1.52.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Medieval II: Total War Collection folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Supported OS: Windows 2000/XP

Windows 2000/XP Processor: Celeron 1.5GHz Pentium 4® (1500MHz) or equal AMD® processor. (2.4 GHz P4 Recommended)

Celeron 1.5GHz Pentium 4® (1500MHz) or equal AMD® processor. (2.4 GHz P4 Recommended) RAM: 512 MB of RAM (1 GB RAM really helpful)

512 MB of RAM (1 GB RAM really helpful) Disk Space: 5 GB of uncompressed onerous drive house

5 GB of uncompressed onerous drive house Graphics Card*: 128MB Hardware Accelerated video card with Shader 1 supportand the newest drivers. Must be 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate. (256 MB NVIDIA® GeForce™ 7300 or larger or ATI® Radeon® X1600 or larger really helpful)

128MB Hardware Accelerated video card with Shader 1 supportand the newest drivers. Must be 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate. (256 MB NVIDIA® GeForce™ 7300 or larger or ATI® Radeon® X1600 or larger really helpful) Display Resolution: 1024 x 768

1024 x 768 Sound Card: 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate 16-bit sound card and newest drivers

100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate 16-bit sound card and newest drivers DirectX Version: DirectX® 9.0c

