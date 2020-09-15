Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Metal Slug Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF
    Metal Slug Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Slug Collection was launched on Jun 25, 2015About The Game・ARCADE MODE...
    Read more
    Games

    Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF
    Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was...
    Read more
    Games

    Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF
    Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF
    Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was launched on Jan 9, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Mega Man 11 Free Download Full Version




    Mega Man 11 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man 11 was launched on Oct 2, 2018

    About The Game

    Mega Man is again! The latest entry on this iconic collection blends basic, difficult 2D platforming motion with a contemporary look. The gorgeous new visible type refreshes the collection’ iconic colorfulness, combining hand-drawn environments with detailed, 3D character fashions. To save the day, the Blue Bomber should battle Robot Masters and take their highly effective weapons for himself, which now adjustments the hero’s look with new ranges of element. The revolutionary new Double Gear system enables you to enhance Mega Man’s velocity and energy for a brand new twist on the satisfying gameplay the collection is understood for. A wide range of problem modes makes this the right alternative to expertise Mega Man for the primary time! Mega Man 11 additionally options quite a lot of additional modes together with time trials, missions, world leaderboards, a gallery of idea artwork, and extra!




    How to Download & Install Mega Man 11

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Mega Man 11 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mega Man 11.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mega Man 11 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Mega Man 11 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Mega Man 11 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.20GHz or AMD equal or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 650
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX 9.0c or higher)
    • Additional Notes: ・DirectX9.0c can be required ・Hardware specification goal　Resolution: 1080P/60FPS　Display Mode: Windows Mode　Anti-aliasing: OFF

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

