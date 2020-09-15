Megabyte Punch Free Download Full Version









Megabyte Punch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Megabyte Punch was launched on Oct 15, 2013

About The Game

Megabyte Punch is a preventing/beat ‘em up game in which you build your own fighter! As you travel through different environments, you battle other creatures to get their parts. Parts have their own powers and bonuses, like gun arms for a shoot ability or powerful hips for a devastating pelvic thrust attack. Then, using the abilities of your customized fighter, you can compete in the tournament or battle against other players in a destructible arena. The game takes place in an computer world where you protect the Heartcore of your village against the likes of the Valk Empire and the dreaded Khoteps in 6 different levels with each 3 stages and a boss fight!









How to Download & Install Megabyte Punch

Click the Download button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Megabyte Punch is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Megabyte.Punch.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Megabyte Punch folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Megabyte Punch Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Megabyte Punch Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: XP or greater

XP or greater Processor: Core 2 Duo 2GHz+

Core 2 Duo 2GHz+ Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: 256 MB Video Memory

256 MB Video Memory DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 400 MB accessible house

Download Now









