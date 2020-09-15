Mercenaries 2: World in Flames Free Download Full Version









Mercenaries 2: World in Flames Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mercenaries 2: World in Flames was launched on Aug 31, 2008

About The Game

Mercenaries 2 World in Flames is an motion journey sport that has been developed by Pandemic Studios and revealed by Electronic Arts. The sport has been set within the struggle torn Venezuela is the continuation of Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction. The story revolves round a Mercenary who has been betrayed by a person named Solano and has triggered hell of destruction. Mercenary’s revenge is on playing cards. The sport is way detailed in its story plot. It has been supported with gorgeous graphics. This fascinating sport although has a justifiable share of criticism. The Venezuelan Goverment has expressed their concern over the sport. He describe it as an try to provide the nation a foul identify. But then once more if we take it simply as a “GAME” it absolutely has some options which can captivate you.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows7/ Windows8

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo 2.6 GHz or higher

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Video graphics card with 512 MB or higher

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 10 GB out there area

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with newest drivers

