    Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download Full Version




    Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was launched on Jan 9, 2014

    About The Game

    Developed by Kojima Productions and PlatinumGames, METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE takes the famend METAL GEAR franchise into thrilling new territory with an all-new motion expertise. The sport seamlessly melds pure motion and epic story-telling that surrounds Raiden – a baby soldier reworked right into a half-human, half-cyborg ninja who makes use of his High Frequency katana blade to chop by means of any factor that stands in his vengeful path! This new PC model consists of all three DLC missions: Blade Wolf, Jetstream, and VR Missions, along with all personalized physique upgrades for Raiden, together with: White Armor, Inferno Armor, Commando Armor, Raiden’s MGS4 physique, and the ever-popular Cyborg Ninja.




    How to Download & Install Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to METAL GEAR RIXING REVENGEANCE.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: XP or Vista or 7 or 8
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 2400
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTS 450
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 25 GB accessible house
    • Sound Card: DirectX appropriate sound card

