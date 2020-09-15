Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download Full Version









Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was launched on Sep 1, 2015

About The Game

Konami Digital Entertainment continues forth the ‘METAL GEAR SOLID V Experience’ with the most recent chapter, METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Phantom Pain. Ushering in a brand new period for the franchise with cutting-edge know-how powered by the Fox Engine, MGSV: The Phantom Pain will present gamers a first-rate gaming expertise as they’re provided tactical freedom to hold out open-world missions. Nine years after the occasions of MGSV: GROUND ZEROES and the autumn of Mother Base, Snake a.okay.a. Big Boss, awakens from a 9 12 months coma. The 12 months is 1984. The Cold War serves because the backdrop as nuclear weapons proceed to form a worldwide disaster. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a brand new non-public military and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF.









How to Download & Install Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Metal Gear Solid V – The Phantom Pain + ALL DLC’s.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)

Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or higher; Quad-core or higher

Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or higher; Quad-core or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or higher (DirectX 11 card Required)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or higher (DirectX 11 card Required) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 28 GB out there house

28 GB out there house Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c suitable sound card

Download Now









