Metro 2033 Redux Free Download Full Version

In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic occasion, annihilating nearly all mankind and turning the Earth’s floor into a toxic wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge within the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a brand new Dark Age. The yr is 2033. An whole technology has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities battle for survival, with one another, and the mutant horrors that await outdoors. You are Artyom, born within the final days earlier than the hearth, however raised underground. Having by no means ventured past town limits, one fateful occasion sparks a determined mission to the guts of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a horrible impending risk. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, the place your actions will decide the destiny of mankind. But what if the true risk comes from inside?Product Overview









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista, 7 or 8 (64-bit solely)

Processor: Dual Core CPU (2.2+ GHz Dual Core CPU or higher)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10, Shader Model 4 compliant graphics playing cards (GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB, GeForce GTS 250, and so forth)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 10 GB obtainable house

10 GB obtainable house Additional Notes: 64-bit solely

