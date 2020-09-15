Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Metro 2033 Redux Free Download Full Version




    Metro 2033 Redux Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metro 2033 Redux was launched on Aug 25, 2014

    About The Game

    In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic occasion, annihilating nearly all mankind and turning the Earth’s floor into a toxic wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge within the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a brand new Dark Age.  The yr is 2033. An whole technology has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities battle for survival, with one another, and the mutant horrors that await outdoors. You are Artyom, born within the final days earlier than the hearth, however raised underground. Having by no means ventured past town limits, one fateful occasion sparks a determined mission to the guts of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a horrible impending risk.  Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, the place your actions will decide the destiny of mankind. But what if the true risk comes from inside?Product Overview




    How to Download & Install Metro 2033 Redux

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Metro 2033 Redux is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Metro 2033 Redux.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Metro 2033 Redux folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Metro 2033 Redux Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Metro 2033 Redux Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista, 7 or 8 (64-bit solely)
    • Processor: Dual Core CPU (2.2+ GHz Dual Core CPU or higher)
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX 10, Shader Model 4 compliant graphics playing cards (GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB, GeForce GTS 250, and so forth)
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 10 GB obtainable house
    • Additional Notes: 64-bit solely

    Download Now




