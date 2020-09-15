Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Mindustry Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mindustry Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mindustry was launched on Sep 26, 2019About The GameCreate elaborate provide chains of conveyor...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of War was launched on Oct 9, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor was launched on Sep 30, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Mewnbase Free Download (v0.47) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mewnbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mewnbase was launched on Dec 7, 2018About The GameBe a space-cat. MewnBase is a...
    Read more

    Metro Exodus Free Download Full Version




    Metro Exodus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metro Exodus was launched on Feb 14, 2019

    About The Game

    The yr is 2036. 1 / 4-century after nuclear battle devastated the earth, a number of thousand survivors nonetheless cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, within the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled towards the poisoned parts, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil battle. But now, as Artyom, you will need to flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an unimaginable, continent-spanning journey throughout post-apocalyptic Russia looking for a brand new life within the East. Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first individual shooter from 4A Games that blends lethal fight and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the vital immersive sport worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness throughout huge, non-linear ranges and comply with an exciting story-line that spans a whole yr by way of spring, summer time and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.




    How to Download & Install Metro Exodus

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Metro Exodus is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Metro Exodus.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Metro Exodus folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Metro Exodus Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Metro Exodus Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-4440 or equal
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 59 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Mindustry Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mindustry Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mindustry was launched on Sep 26, 2019About The GameCreate elaborate provide chains of conveyor...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of War was launched on Oct 9, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor was launched on Sep 30, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Mewnbase Free Download (v0.47) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mewnbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mewnbase was launched on Dec 7, 2018About The GameBe a space-cat. MewnBase is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Metro: Last Light Redux Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Metro: Last Light Redux Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metro: Last Light Redux was launched on Aug 25, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Mindustry Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mindustry Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mindustry was launched on Sep 26, 2019About The GameCreate elaborate provide chains of conveyor...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of War was launched on Oct 9, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor was launched on Sep 30, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Mewnbase Free Download (v0.47) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mewnbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mewnbase was launched on Dec 7, 2018About The GameBe a space-cat. MewnBase is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame was...
    Read more
    Games

    MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore was launched on Oct 27,...
    Read more
    Games

    Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Music Racer Free Download (v29072019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Music Racer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Music Racer was launched on Jul 20, 2018About The GameATTENTION! YOU NEED YOUR...
    Read more
    Games

    Mudrunner Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mudrunner Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mudrunner was launched on Oct 30, 2017About The GameMudRunner is the final word off-road...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020