Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    On Target VR Darts Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    On Target VR Darts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. On Target VR Darts was launched on Mar 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    OMSI 2: Steam Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omsi 2: Steam Edition was launched on Dec 11, 2013About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Okami HD Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Okami HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Okami HD was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameExperience the critically acclaimed...
    Read more
    Games

    Outer Wilds Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Outer Wilds Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Outer Wilds was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameOuter Wilds is an...
    Read more

    Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge Free Download Full Version




    Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge was launched on Oct 19, 2010

    About The Game

    Nancy Drew heads for Japan the place she’s staying at a standard ryokan (inn) for slightly R&R with Bess and George, however when reviews of a vengeful ghost begin scaring away the visitors, Nancy’s trip takes a flip for terror! It’ll be as much as you, as Nancy Drew, to uncover the key that lies beneath the floor, earlier than the ghost can take its revenge!

    How to Download & Install Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Nancy Drew Shadow at the Water’s Edge.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Nancy Drew: Shadow At The Water’s Edge Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP/Vista/7
    • Processor: 1.5 GHZ or higher Pentium 4 or equal class CPU
    • Memory: 512MB of RAM
    • Graphics: 64 MB DirectX 9.0 suitable video card
    • DirectX®: 9.0
    • Hard Drive: 2 GB or extra onerous drive area
    • Sound: 16 bit DirectX suitable sound card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    On Target VR Darts Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    On Target VR Darts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. On Target VR Darts was launched on Mar 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    OMSI 2: Steam Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omsi 2: Steam Edition was launched on Dec 11, 2013About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Okami HD Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Okami HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Okami HD was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameExperience the critically acclaimed...
    Read more
    Games

    Outer Wilds Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Outer Wilds Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Outer Wilds was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameOuter Wilds is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Passpartout: The Starving Artist Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Passpartout: The Starving Artist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Passpartout: The Starving Artist was launched on Jun 6, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    On Target VR Darts Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    On Target VR Darts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. On Target VR Darts was launched on Mar 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    OMSI 2: Steam Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omsi 2: Steam Edition was launched on Dec 11, 2013About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Okami HD Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Okami HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Okami HD was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameExperience the critically acclaimed...
    Read more
    Games

    Outer Wilds Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Outer Wilds Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Outer Wilds was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameOuter Wilds is an...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull was...
    Read more
    Games

    Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Free Download (v1.13.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Minoria Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Minoria Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Minoria was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The GameMinoria is the newest and most...
    Read more
    Games

    Mysteria ~Occult Shadows~ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mysteria ~Occult Shadows~ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mysteria ~Occult Shadows~ was launched on Aug 22, 2019About The GameExplore the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020